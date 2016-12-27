Future of Global Gastrointestinal Disorder Therapeutics Market by 2015 – 2021

Increasing incidences of gastrointestinal disorders that demands treatment by these therapeutics will boost the growth of this market.

New York, NY — (SBWIRE) — 12/27/2016 — Gastrointestinal disorder is mainly associated with the impairment of gastrointestinal functions that are affected mainly by contaminated or poisonous food. Gastrointestinal disorders includes irritable bowel syndrome, gastroesophageal reflux diseases and peptic ulcer diseases. These are the functional disorders in which gastrointestinal bowel doesn't work properly. Bleeding, gastrointestinal infections and diarrhea are some of the common symptoms during gastrointestinal disorder. Nexium, Aciphex, Tysabri, Humira are some of the gastrointestinal therapeutics commercially available in the market.

Increasing incidences of gastrointestinal disorders that demands treatment by these therapeutics will boost the growth of this market. In addition, increasing stress, unhealthy dietary habits and geriatric population drives the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities of key players in order to develop new drugs will further drive the market growth. However, high competition among the key players to gain the market share may ultimately lead to price erosion. Thus, will restrain the growth of this market. In addition, these disorders have low diagnosis rates and therapeutics have high side effects that may restrain the market growth.

Geographically, North America is considered to be the largest market of gastrointestinal therapeutics due to the large pool of patients of gastrointestinal disorders. In addition, launch of new and advanced drugs by key players coupled with increasing uptake of these drugs by consumers will further drive the market growth. Europe is considered as second largest market of gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics. Efforts of domiciled key players to fill their product pipeline with innovative drugs attracts number of customers and hence drives the market growth. In addition, Asia-Pacific region is the emerging market for gastrointestinal disorders market because of rising incidences of peptic ulcer, ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome and crohn's disease.

Various key players contributing to the global gastrointestinal disorder therapeutics market comprises are AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Johnson & Johnson, Eisai Co., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Salix Pharmaceuticals and others.

