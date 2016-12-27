Global Transcriptomics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.10% During Forecast Period 2016-2020

ResearchMoz added Latest Research Report titled ” Global Transcriptomics Market 2016-2020: Worldwide Market Size, Shares, Trends, Growth, Survey and Forecast report ” to it’s Large Report database.

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 12/27/2016 — Transcriptomics involves the collection and analysis of transcriptomes of different types of cells or tissues present in an organism. The transcriptome characterizes the set of all RNA molecules, which is a part of the genetic code. The difference in genetic expression symbolizes the wide-ranging biochemical and physical differences present among various cells and tissues that may cause genetic disorders.

The global transcriptomics market to grow at a CAGR of 14.10% during the period 2016-2020. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global transcriptomics market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the transcriptomics consumables, and transcriptomics instruments.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

– Americas

– APAC

– EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Transcriptomics Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

– Agilent Technologies

– Illumina

– Roche Diagnostics

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

– Beckman Coulter

– Becton

– Dickinson and Company

– Biological Industries

– bioMrieux

– Bio-Rad Laboratories

– Cepheid

– Clontech Laboratories

– Cytognomix

– Edico Genome

– Eppendorf

– Fluidigm

– GE Healthcare

– Harvard Bioscience

Key questions answered in this report

– What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

– What are the key market trends?

– What is driving this market?

– What are the challenges to market growth?

– Who are the key vendors in this market space?

– What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

– What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

