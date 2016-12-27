Healthcare Innovation Firm Releases Latest Open Source Initiative

Involution Studios, a healthcare innovation studio located in Arlington, Massachusetts, announces Care Cards Set 2, an open source behavior modification system for patients and healthcare professionals.

Involution Studios, a healthcare innovation studio located in Arlington, Massachusetts, announces Care Cards Set 2, an open source behavior modification system for patients and healthcare professionals. Building on their successful Care Cards Set 1 release, the second set adds 22 new axioms to the original set of 32. Together, these 54 directives make effective care planning and true long-term behavior change more achievable. Thanks to being open source the Care Cards are in use at healthcare enterprises in areas like insurance and pharmaceuticals as well as in applied use by patients, hospitals, and clinics.

“While we are celebrating the release of Care Cards Set 2, the actual cards are just a tool,” said Juhan Sonin, the primary author of the Care Cards and a principal at Involution Studios. “The Care Cards are part of a larger care planning ecosystem that focus on improving care and treatment by internalizing lifestyle changes. By releasing our research and conclusions as open source it enables everyone trying to create better outcomes — from the patients themselves to any number of corporate interests — to build upon our work for their own initiatives.”

The Care Cards have enjoyed considerable early success, featured in publications as diverse as NPR and Patient Safety and Quality Healthcare Magazine. They are available in a variety of formats, including via an app for use on smartphones and tablet devices, “stickers” that people can insert into digital communication such as a text message as they would an emoticon, and as physical cards that are kept and referenced. They were also a major influence on subsequent initiatives by the innovation team at Involution Studios including the Determinants of Health project (http://www.goinvo.com/features/determinants-of-health/) and the Care Plans initiative (http://www.goinvo.com/features/careplans/).

"We need to prescribe these simple, beautiful recipes for health to our patients and our loved ones," said Roni Zeiger, M.D., former Chief Health Strategist at Google, co-founder of Smart Patients.

"The ultimate goal [of the Care Cards] is to inspire us to be self-monitoring, self-empowered patients. If we do this, we will be the change the U.S. health system needs," said Jane Sarasohn-Kahn of HealthcareDIY.

People interested in the Care Cards can access digital versions on the code repository GitHub (https://github.com/goinvo/CareCards), by downloading the free Care Cards app from iTunes,, or purchasing physical cards for a nominal fee at the Care Cards website (http://www.carecards.me). Healthcare systems and clinics who wish to partner directly with the team at Involution Studios to operationalize the Care Cards in their own healthcare initiatives or care plans may email info(at)goinvo(dot)com.

