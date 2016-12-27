HEINEKEN USA Announces Its 13th Annual “New Year. Safe Ride.” New Year’s Eve Program

HEINEKEN USA (headquartered in White Plains, NY) has announced that for the 13th year in a row, it is partnering with The City of White Plains and the White Plains Business Improvement District for its New Year. Safe Ride. program. HEINEKEN USA has a passion and commitment to protect the community and encourage safe alcohol consumption on New Year’s Eve and all year-round. Over the past 13 years, the program has provided free and safe rides home to more than 4,200 Westchester County residents of legal drinking age.

Through the New Year. Safe Ride. program, HEINEKEN USA will provide free and safe rides home for Westchester County residents of legal drinking age who celebrate New Year’s Eve in downtown White Plains. The Safe Rides transportation stand will be on the corner of East Post Road and Mamaroneck Avenue between 11:00 p.m. on December 31st and 3:00 a.m. on January 1st. A dedicated fleet of 30 cars, including at least one that is handicap accessible, will provide complimentary rides home for those 21 and older traveling from the heart of downtown White Plains to anywhere across Westchester County.

“HEINEKEN USA is honored to call the city of White Plains our home. As a family-owned business, we are dedicated to protecting our home. The safety of our city, and the communities in which we live, work and play, is a priority during the holiday season and throughout the year,” said Tara Rush, Senior Vice President & Chief Corporate Relations Officer at HEINEKEN USA. “HEINEKEN USA encourages individuals 21 and older to always drink responsibly no matter the occasion. For the 13th year in a row, we are happy to provide our New Year. Safe Ride. program here in White Plains to help ensure that people arrive home safely.”

The 17th annual White Plains New Year’s Eve Spectacular is hosted by The White Plains Business Improvement District and the City of White Plains. The celebration will commence at 10:00 p.m. on December 31st at Main Street and Court Street. There will be a DJ and live music from Larger than Life, a group of versatile and nationally recognized performers. They feature “The Ultimate Boyband Tribute,” singing hits from The Jackson 5, The Beatles, The Temptations, Four Seasons, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC and many more. Revelers will have the opportunity to ring in 2017 with a ball drop, confetti and a dazzling firework display at midnight.

“White Plains has become the ‘go to’ place to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Westchester County,” said White Plains Mayor Tom Roach. “The City’s New Year’s Eve Spectacular, held in the heart of our thriving downtown restaurant and nightlife scene, makes White Plains the perfect place to come together, watch the ball drop, listen to great music and ring in the new year. I would like to thank HEINEKEN USA for once again sponsoring a very important aspect of this event, the New Year. Safe Ride. program. Through their support they are helping to keep this wonderful tradition safe and fun in our city.”

“Driving under the influence is a threat to public safety locally, regionally and nationally all year-round, particularly during the holiday season,” said Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey, Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Committee. “Drunk driving is 100% preventable, which is why I worked so hard to pass federal .08 legislation and am helping the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration invest in technology to keep cars from starting when drivers are intoxicated. I’m pleased that industry leaders are working with government to protect lives in our community by getting New Yorkers home safely this holiday season.”

HEINEKEN also recently became a global partner of Formula 1®, the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition and most popular annual sporting series. At the core of this new partnership is a very bold and clearly articulated responsibility message: “When you drive, never drink.” The Formula 1® global platform will provide HEINEKEN with even greater opportunities, globally and locally, to drive positive change.

Globally, HEINEKEN’s commitment to community comes to life through its Brewing a Better World platform. The platform has six pillars: reducing CO2 emissions, protecting water resources, sourcing sustainably, advocating for responsible consumption, growing with communities, and promoting health and safety. To learn more about HEINEKEN USA’s sustainability initiatives, please visit: http://heinekenusa.com/brewing-better-world.

About HEINEKEN USA

