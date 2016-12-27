Improved Hunting Suit Invented by InventHelp Client (WDH-1081)

InventHelp, a leading invention submission company, is submitting the JUMPSUIT SAFETY HARNESS to companies for their review.

Two inventors, from Round Hill, Va., thought there needed to be a better way to enhance safety for hunters, so they invented the JUMPSUIT SAFETY HARNESS.

The JUMPSUIT SAFETY HARNESS provides an effective way to keep hunters warm and concealed. It also ensures that a harness is readily available and accessible. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent falls. The invention features a comfortable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hunting enthusiasts. Additionally, the JUMPSUIT SAFETY HARNESS is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. “Our multi-function design ensures that hunters are both safe and warm.”

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-WDH-1081, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



