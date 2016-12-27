InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Motorcycle Cover (WDH-1077)

A leading inventor service firm, InventHelp is submitting the B- Shade to companies for their review.

"I am a motorcycle officer, and there are many times during my shift where I have to park my bike where there is no covering to shield the rider from the elements," said an inventor from Waldorf, Md. "I came up with this idea as a way to keep me protected from the elements while on the bike."

He developed the patent-pending B- Shade to protect a parked motorcycle and rider from inclement weather. The unit ensures that the motorcycle and rider remains clean and dry. It saves the rider from having to sit on a wet seat. The device also keeps the rider cool and protected from bright sunlight. The accessory collapses for storage in a saddlebag.

Furthermore, the invention remains readily accessible for use whenever it is needed.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-WDH-1077, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



