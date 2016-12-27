Inventor and InventHelp Client Develops All-in-One Gym System (WDH-2010)

A leading invention submission company, InventHelp is submitting the PRAYER BOX to companies for their possible consideration.

"As an exercise trainer, I was inspired to develop a complete workout system after observing people at the gym," said an inventor from Alexandria, Va. "Fitness enthusiasts will be able to perform resistance training using both chains and bands more efficiently and effectively with this new piece of equipment."

He created a prototype for the PRAYER BOX as one piece of exercise equipment. This complete gym system incorporates a host of accessories to provide a total-body workout. This allows for a more functional and compound way of working out all the muscles of the body.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-WDH-2010, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Prayer-Box/prweb13937790.htm