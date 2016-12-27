Inventor and InventHelp Client Develops Efficient Plant Supporter (AUP-741)

A leading inventor firm, InventHelp is submitting this idea, the ADJUSTABLE FLOWER SUPPORTER, to companies for their review.

"I needed a better way to support my plants as they grew taller," said an inventor from Corpus Christi, Texas. "In order to lend my plants the support and stability they need so that they grow healthy and strong, I developed this convenient stake."

She created a prototype for the ADJUSTABLE FLOWER SUPPORTER to support plants and flowers as they grow taller. The unit ensures that the stalk remains stable and upright. It prevents the plant from wilting, bending or breaking. The stake is designed for ease of adjustment, and it is easy to use. Furthermore, the invention is suitable for residential or commercial use.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-AUP-741, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

