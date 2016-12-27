KidsParties.party Launches New National Birthday Party Directory

Jamesburg, NJ — (SBWIRE) — 12/27/2016 — KidsParties.party is a recently launched brand new national birthday party directory. The website has been designed to cater to the needs of parents searching for entertainers, services, and places to host a party for kids aged 18 and under. Currently, KidsParties.party is focusing on a few exclusive locations on the East Coast, including Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Georgia and Pennsylvania, with plans to expand their listings across the nation. With over 120 categories of entertainment, including magicians, clowns, princesses, face painters, and more. Since its launch in April of 1016, the online kids party directory has been continuously growing.

Charles Daidone, a spokesperson for KidsParties.Party, commented "No party is complete without great entertainment. Unfortunately, up until now it's been difficult for people to locate the right entertainers for kids parties simply because no one has thought to put their contact information in a central location. With the launch of KidsParties.Party, all of that has changed. Unlike our competitors, KidsParties.Party does not cater to the corporate professional traveling type of national entertainers or entertainers for adult occasions and parties. Instead, we concentrate and place our focus on hooking parents up with kids party entertainers and fun party venues exclusively in their regional location."

The listings and information provided on the website will allow parents to arrange a fun and exciting party without the hassle of searching for leads from multiple sources. Parents who visit the site to find entertainment for their child's party will also find a helpful Kids birthday party guide to assist them in planning the perfect event as well as a page that lists special deals for parents looking to throw a great party on a budget.

As Daidone goes on to say, "The quality of entertainment has the power to make or break a party, and this is especially so when it comes to kids events. This is why we have made it our mission to streamline this part of the party planning process for parents. We look forward to bringing together the best in kids entertainment all over the nation with parents who want to ensure that their next kids party is one to remember."

About KidsParties.Party

KidsParties.Party is an all-new national birthday party directory website site that is geared towards helping parents find party entertainers, party entertainment services and party places to have a children's party in their local area.

For more information, please visit: http://www.kidsparties.party/

Media Contact:

Name: Charles Daidone

Organization: KidsParties.party

Phone: 732-298-6015

City, State: 241 Forsgate Drive, Jamesburg, NJ, 08831

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/kidspartiesparty-launches-new-national-birthday-party-directory-754499.htm