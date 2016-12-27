Latest ez1095 ACA Software Goes Green With PDF Form Feature This 2017 Tax Season

Ez1095 2016 Affordable Care Act software offers business owners ACA Form PDF feature for a more environmentally friendly option. Download and try it at no obligation by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com.

The latest ez1095 ACA 2016 (Affordable Care Act) software from Halfpricesoft.com has just been released with a PDF option. This will accommodate business owners concerned with the environment and going green. Also available are both print and mail as well as efiling features. With the flexibility and cost of this application, business owners are filing with peace of mind.

“ez1095 2016 software from Halfpricesoft.com is now available PDF form feature.” said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Customers can easily efile (additional cost) or print and mail forms depending on how soon the forms need to be sent out. With the new guidelines for the healthcare law, all employers with 50 or more full-time employees or equivalents are required to file an annual return in 2016 reporting health insurance they offered employees.

ez1095 software is compatible Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP and other Windows systems. Potential customers can download and try this software at no obligation by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/form-1095-software-free-download.asp

The new quick start guide offers the following step by step instructions-

1. How to Print Form 1095-C and 1094-C

2. How to Import 1095 C Data

3. How to Print Form 1095-B and 1094-B

4. How to Import 1095B Data

5. How to eFile ACA forms?

6. How to pass the test scenarios?

7. How to validate XML documents before efiling IRS

8. How to print forms in PDF format

9. Network printing (Multiple-user version)

10. How to eFile 1095 correction?

11. How to apply for TCC?

Priced at just $195 for a single user version, ($295 for new efile and PDF version) this ACA forms filing software saves employers time and money by processing forms, in-house. To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.

