LifeSci Capital Initiates Coverage of OncoSec Medical

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2016 / LifeSci Capital, LLC, a research-driven investment bank with deep domain expertise in the life sciences sector, today announced that it has initiated coverage of OncoSec Medical (NasdaqCM: ONCS), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for oncology. The Company’s lead candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, delivers a plasmid encoding interleukin-12 (IL-12) into cutaneous and subcutaneous cancer cells via an intratumoral injection followed by electroporation. OncoSec has completed Phase II studies using ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in metastatic melanoma, head and neck cancer, and Merkel cell carcinoma, and is currently conducting Phase II trials in patients with metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse IL-12 is also being tested in a Phase II melanoma trial in combination with Merck’s PD-1 inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

OncoSec’s ImmunoPulse technology employs electroporation to make unique drug device combination products that deliver localized cancer therapy. Treatment consists of a plasmid with a gene encoding an anti-cancer agent, an electrical pulse generator console, and disposable applicators specific to the individual tumor size, type, and location. In this case the plasmid encodes IL-12, an immune-activating cytokine that can help the immune system overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and attack the tumor. The plasmid is injected and transferred into cells by electroporation with the ImmunoPulse system. Local administration of IL-12 can lead to a systemic, or abscopal anti-cancer effect. Approval of ImmunoPulse IL-12 will be pursued via a biologic license application (BLA) in consultation with a device approval from the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRA) for the electroporation aspect of the technology.

In a 38 page Initiation Report LifeSci Capital explains the clinical data supporting ImmunoPulse IL-12 potential in several oncology indications. We outline the market opportunity for each disease and discuss the landscape of approved agents and those in development.

Dr. Isaacson’s full Initiation Report, including important disclosures, is available to download at no cost at the LifeSci Capital website, www.lifescicapital.com/equity-research/. In addition to this Initiation Report, LifeSci Capital intends to provide ongoing coverage and event-based research updates on OncoSec Medical as developments occur.

The LifeSci Capital research team is led by Dr. Jerry Isaacson, an industry veteran with broad experience in biotechnology, having worked in both public and private biotech companies in areas ranging from medicinal chemistry and analytical chemistry to patents and investor/public relations. Dr. Isaacson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry from Harvard University and received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of California in San Diego.

