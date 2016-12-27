Lita Albuquerque Announced as Art Palm Springs 2017 Artist of the Year

Public works and environmental artist Lita Albuquerque to be honored as Art Palm Springs 2017 Artist of the Year. The award ceremony takes place during Art Palm Springs February 16-19, 2017 the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Art Palm Springs (http://www.art-palmsprings.com) is proud to announce Lita Albuquerque, a pioneering artist and leader of California’s Light and Space art movement in the 1970s, as its 2017 Artist of the Year.

Coinciding with Presidents’ Day Weekend, Art Palm Springs brings together more than 60 galleries from the U.S., South America and Europe, along with hundreds of artists from around the globe to the Palm Springs Convention Center February 16 through 19, 2017. Represented at the Fair by Peter Blake Gallery (Laguna Beach, CA), Albuquerque joins the ranks of past Art Palm Springs Artist of the Year honorees including Judy Chicago, Mel Ramos, Jennifer Bartlett, Fletcher Benton and Larry Bell.

“We are so pleased to have Lita Albuquerque as the 2017 Artist of the Year,” said Donna Davies, Vice President of the Art Group for Urban Expositions, producer of Art Palm Springs. “The scope of her work is inspiring, as is her dedication to imparting her knowledge to the next generation of artists as a member of the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, where she has been on the faculty for more than 20 years.”

"Palm Springs with its closeness to Los Angeles and Joshua Tree is a place that I go to for inspiration, motivation and solitude. Standing in the presence of the mountains, there, in the middle of the desert, everything drops out but the silence, and I can begin to listen. That listening is the beginning of inspiration,from one form of expression of the desert, through my body, to the canvas or field or object," said Lita Albuquerque, Artist of the Year Honoree. "Getting this award here means a lot – amidst the close relationships I have developed over the years within the community as well as with my relationship to the land itself."

From far-flung places such as Antarctica to the Great Pyramids in the deserts of Egypt or Death Valley in the American Southwest, Albuquerque uses the expansive natural backgrounds for her large-scale installations and ephemeral works. She is known as an environmental artist, painter and sculptor who brings together the realities of time and space to a human scale through her unique visual language.

Throughout her career, Albuquerque has garnered acclaim for her work which continually questions of elemental concepts of cosmology and everyday culture. Thoughtful and imaginative, Albuquerque uses these elemental concepts as “a living, functional cosmology for 21st century culture within public consciousness.”

Her works include her pivotal 1980 installation, The Washington Monument Project, featured as part of the International Sculptural Conference, which led to commissions at major sites around the world including the Great Pyramids as the U.S. representative for the Cairo Biennale, including Sol Star, which won the Cairo Biennale Prize.

Her commissioned works can be seen at such diverse locations as Gannett Publishers, McLean, Virginia; The Evo De Concini Federal Courthouse, Tucson, Arizona; Palos Verdes Central Library, Palos Verdes, California; Koll/Obayashi Corporation, Los Angeles; Cerritos Public Library, Cerritos, California; Tochigi Prefecture Health Center, Kanto Region, Japan; Saitama Guest Center, Saitama, Tokyo; and the Library at the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies. These are in addition to her works that are on display in museums around the world, including the Palm Springs Art Museum, Palm Springs, CA; The Archives of American Art at the Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C.; The Whitney Museum of Art, New York, NY; The Getty Trust; The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles; and The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.

Albuquerque will receive the Artist of the Year Award during Art Palm Springs taking place February 16-19, 2017. Arts Patron of the Year Award will be presented to Donna MacMillan during the Opening Night Celebration February 16, 2017. Art Palm Springs takes place at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Tickets and a complete schedule for Art Palm Springs are available on the website at http://www.art-palmsprings.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13905038.htm