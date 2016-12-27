Lochmueller Group Welcomes Kevin Fuhr as Chicago Branch Manager

New Branch Manager Selected to Strengthen and Expand Lochmuller Group's Chicago Office

Lochmueller Group, Inc. is proud to welcome Kevin Fuhr, PE as the company’s new Chicago Branch Manager. In his new duties, Kevin will market Lochgroup’s services to clients throughout Chicagoland and Northern Illinois while overseeing the daily operations of the office.

Kevin brings twenty years of experience in transportation consulting industry and has an extensive background in roadway design and project management as well as airport airfield design and program management. Most recently, Kevin acted as an Owner’s Representative for the implementation and management of the O’Hare Modernization Program for the City of Chicago Department of Aviation. Additionally, he has successfully managed roadway and bridge projects with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Chicago Department of Transportation, and the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority.

Kevin holds a BS degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a registered Professional Engineer. His professional affiliations include the American Society of Civil Engineers, the American Council of Engineering Companies, Lambda Alpha International, and the March of Dimes Construction and Transportation Awards Committee.

Lochmueller Group's Chicago office opened in 2012 and offers a full range of transportation engineering services ranging from traffic analysis and right-of-way acquisition to preliminary and final highway and bridge design. Initially founded as an infrastructure planning firm in 1980, today Lochmueller Group, Inc. serves clients nationwide from eight offices across the Midwest. Visit their website at http://lochgroup.com.

