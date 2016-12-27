Market Study on Expected Growth for Radiology Information Systems by 2020

Rising number of chronic diseases, increasing demand for better healthcare facilities and rising need of integrated healthcare system are some of the key drivers for radiology information systems market.

New York, NY — (SBWIRE) — 12/27/2016 — A radiology information system is a network software suite used by radiology departments to manipulate, store and distribute patient radiological data and imagery. A radiology information system helps in managing the administrative and operational functions of radiology. It complements hospital information system. Radiology information system is designed specifically for the radiology provider to take advantage of integration with the medical center's healthcare information system. It helps in patient management, patient tracking and scheduling, document scanning and technical files creation. It is considered as core system for electronic management of imaging departments. Use of radiology information system ensures high security, business integrity and confidentiality through full information log to the system by the administrator and eligible users. A web-based radiology information system is accessible from anywhere and also adapts to the needs of multi-site enterprises or hospitals and integrates mammography workflows, peer review and reporting to eliminate disparate systems.

North America and Europe dominate radiology information systems market. Due to exceptional acceptance of healthcare information technology and rising demand for integrated healthcare systems, radiology information systems market is expected to grow in these regions. However, government funding is decreasing in developed nations due to economic recession, which is expected to impede radiology information systems market in these regions. Emerging markets such as China and India have huge potential for growth of radiology information systems market. This due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and large population base, which still lack in the use of information technology in healthcare services. Rising number of mergers and acquisitions, popularity of wireless and cloud computing in information systems are some recent trends that have been observed in global radiology information systems market.

Increasing use of healthcare information technology systems, rising number of chronic diseases, increasing demand for better healthcare facilities and rising need of integrated healthcare system are some of the key drivers for radiology information systems market. Whereas, interoperability issues, healthcare cost and lack of experienced professionals are some of the key restraining factors for global radiology information systems market.

Some of the major companies operating in radiology information systems market are Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Epic Systems and McKesson Corporation. In addition, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Merge Healthcare, Medinformatix, Inc. and Siemens AG Healthcare also have a significant presence in the global market for radiology information systems.

