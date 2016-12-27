Mechanical Design Corporation Celebrates Four Decades of Innovation

Mechanical Design Corporation Continues to Install, Test, Troubleshoot Piping Systems Across All Industries

Sebastian, FL — (SBWIRE) — 12/27/2016 — The engineers at Mechanical Design Corporation, who have been designing and manufacturing pipe testing and plugging solutions for over four decades, are proud to celebrate their lengthy time in the business. In their over forty years field experience in the pipeline industry, they have installed, tested and have been troubleshooting piping systems throughout all industries. Their first-hand knowledge in the construction fields of energy, water and wastewater, hydroelectric, and underseas assures clients that products will perform as expected and extensive knowledge and experience reinforces Mechanical Design Corporation's further assurance that they will quickly assess and understand clients' projects and go on to advise and then ultimately deliver the optimal pipe testing or plugging solution.

Though based in Sebastian, Florida, Mechanical Design Corporation serves many industries across a wide geographical spread. Industries served include the following:

-Nuclear Power

-Municipalities

-Aerospace

-Construction

-Fossil Fuel Power

-Utilities

-Military

Specific companies they have worked with include giants such as General Electric, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Oceaneering, Westinghouse, and many others.

Mechanical Design Corporation specializes in the design and manufacturing of a variety of pipe testing and plugging solutions. These include but are not limited to Pipe Plugs, Bulkheads, O.D. Pipe Test Plugs/Cap Plugs, Nuclear Plugs, Underware/Offshore Plugs, Foreign Material Exclusion Plugs, Caps, Covers (FME), Double Block and Bleed Plugs, Fail Safe Plugs, Flange Weld Testers and Pipe Joint Testers.

"We've been in this business a long time and it's been a privilege to work with so many incredible companies over the years," shared Mechanical Design Corporation CEO Rick Pino. "We look forward to many more in the future."

To learn more about Mechanical Design Corporation, visit mechanicaldesigncorp.net or call them at 772-388-8782.

About Mechanical Design Corporation

Mechanical Design Corporation is a manufacturer of Pipe Test Plugs and Joint Testers. They specialize in engineering custom solutions in standard and non-standard sizes, low and high pressure and unusual applications and have worked with various large companies including but not limited to General Electric, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Oceaneering, and Westinghouse. Products offered include Pipe Test Plugs, Joint Testers, Double Block & Bleed Plugs, Flange Weld Testers, Bypass Pipe Plug, Bulkheads, Foreign Material Exclusion Plugs/Caps/Covers, Nuclear Plugs, Mechanical Plugs, Fail-safe Plugs, Underwater Plugs, Remotely Installed Plugs, Diver Installed Plugs, ROV Installed Plugs, Split Sectional Plugs, Square or Irregular Shaped Plugs, Steam Generator Plugs, Reactor Nozzle Plugs, Hot and Cold Leg Plugs, Annular Seals.

