New Release Faith-Based Communities – Finding New Pathways To God Helps People Develop a Deeper Spiritual Life

Learn to Develop Community and a Deeper Understanding of Scripture

In Tom Conrey’s new book, Faith-Based Communities – Finding New Pathways To God ($10.99, paperback, 9781498471961; e-book, $5.99, 9781498471978) readers will discover that people are now seeking to join faith-based communities to share and develop a deeper spiritual life. The goal of this book is to help people develop such communities, where they can understand scripture not just as an ancient document written for an ancient civilization, but rather a way that God extends his love and grace to us today.

“Faith-Based Communities is a new and exciting development in spiritual life. It deepens the faith of those who attend traditional church activities but also is a venue for those who do not attend church to expand their spiritual horizons.”

Dr. Tom Conrey is a licensed clinical psychologist who practices Christian oriented counseling. He is also the associate director of Reach New York which is a faith-based community in New York City. He also hosts a weekly internet radio program on radiobiblelight.com.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Faith-Based Communities – Finding New Pathways To God through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact: Tom Conrey Ph.D.



Email: tconrey2009(at)yahoo(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13928485.htm