New Smyrna Beach Voted as One of Canadian Traveller’s Top American Trips of 2017

New Smyrna Beach was selected as one of the top beach vacation destinations in Canadian Traveller's Top American Trips for 2017. The area will be featured in America Yours to Discover, a consumer publication published by Canadian Traveller since 1993. The issue will be published in July 2017 with the goal of having readers experience – not just visit – the destination.

"The New Smyrna Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is honored that the area was chosen for an exciting recognition such as this," says New Smyrna Beach Area CVB Executive Director Debbie Meihls. "With the United States being the number one international destination of choice for Canadians, the New Smyrna Beach area will strive to promote the destination as one of the top American trips of 2017."

America Yours to Discover has been a state-by-state guide to the United States that was originally written for the Canadian travel trade. However, a couple of years ago, a change was made to switch it to a consumer publication that made it available on newsstands across Canada. Nevertheless, travel trade subscribers still receive the publication which, in turn, helps the destination reach both the consumer and travel trade market.

Out of over 100 detailed submissions and seven categories, New Smyrna Beach was selected as one of the 26 winning trip locations for the beach vacation category. The winners will receive recognition through print and online divisions with 25,000 issues available on all major Canadian newsstands for one year.

We are fortunate to have received such significant recognition that will help show what the New Smyrna Beach area has to offer. With 17 miles of beautiful Atlantic shoreline, New Smyrna Beach looks forward to continue making New Smyrna Beach a great place to make happy memories for Canadians and the rest of the globe.

About New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach possesses a hometown quality reflected in its architecture, 17 miles of pristine beach, recreational inland waterways, eclectic restaurant scenes and friendly community of residents. Accommodations here range from charming bed and breakfast inns to family-size condominium units and oceanfront hotels. Visitors and locals constantly enjoy frequent art shows, annual festivals, historical and cultural sites filled with rich history and many unique boutiques, galleries and sidewalk cafes scattered throughout Canal Street and Flagler Avenue. The New Smyrna Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau offers a variety of informational resources readily available for both local residents and out-of-town business and leisure travelers. Residents and visitors can learn about the area's many options for fun dining, shopping, overnight accommodations, attractions, recreation and more.

