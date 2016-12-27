Public Safety LTE Market in the US to Grow at a CAGR of 19.15% During 2016-2020

MarketResearchReports.Biz has announced addition of new report “Public Safety LTE Market In The US 2016-2020” to its database.
LTE is widely used by enterprises as well as public safety agencies for communicating with convenience. Due to the bandwidth limitations of traditional voice-centric LMR network systems, public safety agencies are interested in leveraging commercial cellular network technology to support the growing requirement of broadband applications. Considering its booming network, spectrum flexibility, and performance metrics, LTE has emerged as the leading entrant for public safety mobile broadband networks.
Technavios analysts forecast the public safety LTE market in US to grow at a CAGR of 19.15% during the period 2016-2020.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the public safety LTE market in US for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of public safety LTE devices and , sales of enhanced Node B (eNB), handheld devices, routers, and modules.
The market is divided into the following segments based on devices:
eNodeB
Handheld devices
Router and modules
Technavio's report, Public Safety LTE Market in US 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
General Dynamics Mission Systems
Harris
Motorola Solutions
Raytheon
Other prominent vendors
Alcatel-Lucent
Alvarion
Airbus Defense and Space
Airspan Networks
Aviat Networks
Cisco Systems
Ericsson
Firetide
Gilat
Huawei Technologies USA
Nokia Siemens Networks
West Safety Services
ZTE
Market driver
Extended LTE networks with real-time access
Market challenge
Dominance of LMR or PMR technologies
Market trend
Improved VoLTE device batteries
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
