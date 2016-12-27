Public Safety LTE Market in the US to Grow at a CAGR of 19.15% During 2016-2020

MarketResearchReports.Biz has announced addition of new report “Public Safety LTE Market In The US 2016-2020” to its database.

LTE is widely used by enterprises as well as public safety agencies for communicating with convenience. Due to the bandwidth limitations of traditional voice-centric LMR network systems, public safety agencies are interested in leveraging commercial cellular network technology to support the growing requirement of broadband applications. Considering its booming network, spectrum flexibility, and performance metrics, LTE has emerged as the leading entrant for public safety mobile broadband networks.

Technavios analysts forecast the public safety LTE market in US to grow at a CAGR of 19.15% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the public safety LTE market in US for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of public safety LTE devices and , sales of enhanced Node B (eNB), handheld devices, routers, and modules.

The market is divided into the following segments based on devices:

eNodeB

Handheld devices

Router and modules

Technavio's report, Public Safety LTE Market in US 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Harris

Motorola Solutions

Raytheon

Other prominent vendors

Alcatel-Lucent

Alvarion

Airbus Defense and Space

Airspan Networks

Aviat Networks

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Firetide

Gilat

Huawei Technologies USA

Nokia Siemens Networks

West Safety Services

ZTE

Market driver

Extended LTE networks with real-time access

Market challenge

Dominance of LMR or PMR technologies

Market trend

Improved VoLTE device batteries

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

