PXG Expands Its Global Reach to Support Golfers in South Africa

Treger Group Named Official South African Distributor for PXG Equipment

Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) continues to expand its global footprint. The groundbreaking golf equipment company, founded by American entrepreneur Bob Parsons, today announced its fourth international distributor. The Treger Group will be PXG's official distribution partner for South Africa, a burgeoning golf destination.

South Africa – home to more than half of Africa's golf facilities – is an attractive market for PXG. Golf in South Africa has seen marked growth due to an increase in players and a keen interest in the sport.

“The international golf community has embraced PXG,” Bob Parsons shared. “We’ve seen remarkable growth in the Asian markets where we have introduced distribution partners. We expect similar adoption in South Africa. Treger is a top-notch partner and I believe they will do an exceptional job representing the PXG brand and serving our troops.”

The Treger Group is a fourth-generation, family-owned business, specializing in the distribution of high-end lifestyle brands. With a rich history of supporting the golf industry, Treger is positioned to open doors and deliver a world-class fitting and player support experience.

“PXG, as a lifestyle golf brand, fits into our ethos of distributing premium labels,” said Treger Group managing director Ricky Treger. “No brand comes close to competing with PXG and we are committed to letting our customers experience PXG performance first hand. Golfers in South Africa who are serious about their game will soon find out why PXG is second to none.”

PXG is known for developing leading technology that delivers indisputable performance. The company invests heavily in research and development, and does not prescribe to traditional product cycles. PXG is committed to only releasing product that is significantly better than anything on the market.

When asked how you will know that its better, Parsons simply states, “You’ll know the moment you hit it.”

Golfers at every level of the game have been quick to make the switch to PXG. South Africa native Charl Schwartzel is among those to who now game PXG clubs. The 2011 Masters winner and worldwide champion golfer made a mid-season change and has enjoyed tremendous results.

PXG’s new partnership with the Treger Group will enable South African golfers to experience the celebrate performance of PXG clubs at an increasing number of premium fitting locations.

To locate a retailer or learn more about PXG equipment visit, http://www.PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF – PXG, A YAM WORLDWIDE COMPANY



Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company was founded by Go Daddy founder, businessman and philanthropist Bob Parsons in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces the finest golf clubs in the world. The company has nearly 100 global patents issued for its proprietary designs.

PXG clubs are currently being played on all three major U.S. Tours. PXG's professional staff includes PGA TOUR Champions Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Charl Schwartzel, Chris Kirk, Ryan Moore, James Hahn, Charles Howell III and LPGA players Cristie Kerr, Gerina Piller, Alison Lee, Beatriz Recari and Sadena Parks.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13948640.htm