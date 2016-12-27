Scottsdale Institute for Cosmetic Dermatology Now Recommends Capillus272 Pro™ for Hair Loss

Board-certified hair restoration expert Shelly A. Friedman says Capillus® improves user compliance and laser therapy efficacy

Renowned Arizona Cosmetic Dermatologist and Hair Loss Doctor Dr. Shelly A. Friedman offers his patients a verified and manageable path toward hair restoration with the Capillus272 Pro™. By means of low-level laser therapy (LLLT), FDA-cleared Capillus® laser caps actively target and nourish underactive follicles for noticeable results without the use of scalpels or stitches.

The Capillus272 Pro™ is the most powerful at-home laser cap on the market with 272 individual diodes. Each laser actively targets dormant hair follicles to trigger healthy growth and limit further loss by increasing blood flow to the scalp. These painless “cold” lasers do not damage the epidermis or burn the soft tissues of the scalp. In addition to promoting hair growth, the Capillus272 Pro™ boosts skin cell health, shaft strength, shine, body and softness. In independent clinical trials, Capillus® laser caps increased hair count by up to 51 percent.

Named a top 10 hair transplant doctor in the nation, Dr. Shelly A. Friedman holds 29 years of professional experience with over 15,000 hair transplants completed throughout his medical career. In an interview with Good Morning Arizona, Dr. Friedman explained how the Capillus272 Pro™ laser cap helps both male and female patients manage and fight the symptoms of androgenic alopecia:

“This is the best cap on the market… it had the best results of any FDA study that they’ve tried,” he said. “If you have a family history of hair loss and you start to realize that you’re following in somebody’s footsteps – that’s when you should start wearing this.”

Because women typically experience a diffuse pattern of thinning and shedding, the Capillus272 Pro™ is recognized as a favorable method of treating female hair loss. Men seeking noninvasive and nonsurgical hair loss treatment can turn to Capillus® for an effective and safe low-level laser therapy opportunity. In addition, the Capillus272 Pro™ can be used alongside hair transplant surgery to promote a healthy scalp and encourage additional growth.

“The clearance substantiates what we have known and experienced clinically; that the Capillus272 laser cap is very successful in converting fine, vellus hairs to normal growing hairs,” Dr. Friedman said in a statement.

Dr. Friedman recommends his patients wear their Capillus272 Pro™ for 30 minutes every other day to achieve optimal results. Compliance is key when undergoing LLLT, which is why Capillus® launched its premier laser cap with practicality and convenience in mind. Thanks to a hands-free design and portable battery pack, the Capillus272 Pro™ can be used at home or while running errands. Hair loss patients maintain personal discretion with the included baseball cap or place the transferrable dome insert under virtually any preferred hat.

To schedule a hair loss consultation and discuss low-level laser therapy with the Capillus272 Pro™, visit the Scottsdale Institute for Cosmetic Dermatology website or contact them directly at 480-500-7443. For more information about Capillus®, please visit http://www.Capillus.com.

