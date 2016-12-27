NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2016 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (“InfuSystems” or the “Company”) (NYSE MKT: INFU) and certain of its officers, and is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired InfuSystems between May 12, 2015 and November 7, 2016, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are advised to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/infu.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) InfuSystems lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) that InfuSystems’ financial statements going back to early 2015 overstated the estimated accounts receivable collections, which as a result overstated revenues and pre-tax income; (3) consequently, the financial statements going back to the early 2015 should no longer be relied upon; and (4) that as a result of the above, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/infu or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in InfuSystems, you have until January 9, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

