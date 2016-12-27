Snoop Dogg To Perform At T-Boz Unplugged At Avalon Hollywood On MLK Weekend

Tickets and VIP packages are available at http://www.tbozunplugged.com

The legendary Hip-Hop Artist, Actor and personality Snoop Dogg will perform at the 3rd Annual T-Boz Unplugged Concert in support of Sickle Cell Disease on Sunday January 15th over Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Weekend. The concert is a thriving passion of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, the lead female artist of the former hit musical group TLC, in support of The Sickle Cell Disease Foundation of California and The Sickle Cell Support Group of Atlanta.

In addition to Snoop Dogg, the benefit concert lineup includes performances by iconic hip hop artists Naughty by Nature and DaBrat, as well as DJ Angie Vee. More special musical guests and celebrities will be announced after the first of the year.

“Going into our third year, I continue to be blessed with the support of musical friends and the opportunity to speak openly about my condition living sickle cell disease. With the support of my fans, we make a difference and celebrating together,” says Watkins. “Being a voice for sickle cell disease is a responsibility and I’m so grateful that Snoop Dogg, Naughty by Nature, DaBrat and Angie Vee are helping me strengthen my voice.”

Watkins is currently starring on the popular long time running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and over the holidays made a special appearance on FOX’s White Hot Holidays Special hosted by Taraji P. Henson alongside Missy Elliot and fellow TLC Member Chili.

ABOUT TIONNE “T-BOZ” WATKINS

Tionne Watkins known as T-Boz, is an American-born singer, songwriter, model, dancer, actress, author, and executive producer. At the age of 7, Watkins was diagnosed with sickle cell disease and continues to receive treatment due to her condition. A true talent and fighter she was the lead singer of the 5-Time Grammy Award Winning R&B/Hip Hop girl-group TLC. The group became a global phenomenon and remain one of the most successful girl groups in history with over 65 million records sold worldwide. Watkins went public with her struggle with sickle cell anemia in 1996 and later became one of the spokespersons for Sickle Cell Disease Association of America. In 2002, she was hospitalized for four months due to a flare-up of sickle-cell anemia. Watkins’ faith in God and her optimism have helped her stay free from the more serious effects of sickle-cell disease.

ABOUT PGD GLOBAL

Play Golf Designs, Inc. (PGD Global) is a golf marketing & event company, directing, producing and participating in lifestyle, music and sports events for some of the world’s most legendary athletes, entertainers and organizations including Coach Mike Woodson, Julius Erving, Jeffrey Osborne, The Broadcasters Foundation of America, T-Boz, Reggie Jackson, Chris Tucker and Ahmad Rashad. PGD blends pop culture and entertainment, creating the most unique, innovative golf events and experiences for each client. PGD Global focuses on celebrating diversity and inclusion in golf while welcoming women to the game with open arms. PGD specializes in connecting golf, music and lifestyle to the modern world of trends through interactive events and creative experiences all across the country.

