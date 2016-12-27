T1V Unveils ThinkHub Q4 Software Release, Focuses On More Intuitive User Interface and Experience Design and TouchControl™

T1V‘s Q4 software release includes an all-new ThinkHub UI/UX design featuring a more robust menu, shortcuts, calendar integration, along with TouchControl™ technology.

T1V has overhauled its ThinkHub collaboration software user interface (UI) and experience (UX) to provide its users a more intuitive and robust experience when collaborating on the digital Canvas. The entire visual treatment of the digital Canvas has been updated given feedback received from current customers in the field, and includes new layers of features to support best practices in collaboration.

The refreshed ThinkHub UI features an updated background, icons, and layout to optimize the user’s ability to navigate the massive digital Canvas, connect media, and wirelessly share devices. When a user approaches an idle ThinkHub, they’ll now be able to select from three shortcuts that will immediately launch them into quick actions: ‘Sketch’ (immediately launches a sketch window); ‘Present’ (shares AirConnect directions to wirelessly connect devices); and ‘Browse’ (launches a Web Browser window).

What’s more, the latest release now enables calendar integration for all ThinkHub rooms, so users can see who has the room booked before they begin their ThinkHub sessions. Calendar integration is completed via an organization’s Outlook or Google Calendar, and details are completely configurable (so users can show as little or as much detail on the meetings as they prefer).

To make accessing our menu easier than ever, users can now unlock the menu from the bottom tray of the Canvas. The menu now features detachable submenus, so functions like Canvas drawing can now live as a persistent menu wherever users choose to drag and place the submenu. Some other upgrades include a streamlined content window menu, the ability to control volume, to draw within Notes, to access the full media tray from the menu, and a built-in help button for a quick overview of features.

In addition to the updates made to the ThinkHub UI/UX, T1V is excited to release TouchControl for all Mac and Windows laptops. Available as a built-in feature of T1V’s AirConnect app (free for all ThinkHub users), TouchControl provides users the ability to control their laptops from the ThinkHub Canvas. This makes the ability to wirelessly connect devices all the more powerful, so that once connected, users are no longer tethered to their devices.

About T1V

T1V is an interactive software company specializing in multitouch, multiuser applications for enterprise, education, and live events. The company’s collaboration software features BYOD (bring your own device) technology, designed to support the many devices, programs and platforms that today’s workforce uses on a routine basis. T1V’s suite of collaboration software represents total meeting room solutions that are replacing much of the hardware we equate meeting room technology with today.

T1V seeks to make the incredibly complex more simple. T1V creates solutions that don’t replace existing workflows, but that support and streamlines them.

To learn more visit t1v.com.

