The QKapital Group Closes $6.2 Million Loan on Porsche Design Tower Condo Sold to Foreign Buyer

Financial services and mortgage lender group finances purchase of another unit in the Porsche Design Tower

Miami-based commercial and residential mortgage lender, The QKapital Group Corp., just financed an international buyer earlier this week for $6.2 million on a $10 million condo in the Porsche Design Tower. With less than 10 units left as of December 15, this new purchase brings the Porsche Tower one step closer to completely selling out.

The condo, unit #4001, is a 9,500 ft. duplex, secured by an international buyer and financed for over 60% of its selling price through The QKapital Group. As a preferred lender for the Porsche Design Tower, The QKapital Group was able to provide the multi-million dollar loan within a week’s time, allowing the buyer to quickly purchase the unit before the highly anticipated project sold out.

In addition to this recent deal, The QKapital Group has already financed over $20 million in luxury residential loans for international buyers and future residents of the Gil Dezer’s Porsche Design Tower. The oceanfront skyscraper in Sunny Isles has consistently made headlines recently, highlighting the rapid sales to foreign buyers from all over the globe.

“We are excited to have closed this deal and to be part of this prestigious new project in Miami,” said Vice President co-founder Gaston Schneider. “Dezer did an amazing job on this Tower and thanks to our relationship and preferred lender status with the Porsche Design Tower, we have been able to fast track our clients’ financing processes so that they, too, can be a part of this monumental new residential space before it sells out.”

View original source: click here

About The Q Kapital Group



Based in Miami, The Q Kapital Group is a direct mortgage lender with a focus on mortgage for foreign nationals financing. The Q Kapital provides financing opportunities and mortgage for international buyers looking into Florida commercial and residential mortgages. The experienced professionals at the company understand the needs of international clients and respect different cultural situations. The professional staff will explain the requirements of the US banks, further facilitating the process for the international buyers. The company is also an expert in loans to US nationals looking to purchase residential or commercial properties, as well as first time home buyers.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13944555.htm