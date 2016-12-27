United Benefit Advisors Welcomes Advantage Benefit Solutions as Partner Firm

Houston Agency Joins Global Network of Independent Employee Advisory Firms

United Benefit Advisors (UBA), the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization, is pleased to welcome Advantage Benefit Solutions (ABS) as its newest Partner Firm. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, most of the team at ABS has been serving their clients for more than 10 years and has been creating the most competitive environment for its clients through employee benefit plans.

Advantage Benefit Solutions understands the many benefits of a happy and productive workforce, for both their own team and their clients. ABS’s goal is to increase access to quality health care and reduce or remove deductibles and copays for every member of a client’s health plan while lowering costs. They do this by providing health advocacy, medical cost transparency, direct primary care, and direct contracting.

“We are excited about the opportunity to be part of the exclusive United Benefit Advisors organization,” says Mark R. Stefanick, President and CEO of Advantage Benefit Solutions. “We are currently active in Vistage, a business organization that connects us with CEOs, COOs and CMOs in an environment where ideas are exchanged freely, this has helped propel our company’s growth. I am looking forward to building similar relationships and exchanging ideas with other independent benefit advisors through UBA so that we can lead our industry to much needed innovation and efficiency.”

Les McPhearson, UBA CEO says, “I’m always happy to add another quality, well-respected Partner Firm to UBA, but especially in large states such as Texas. I look forward to the ideas and health care strategies that Advantage Benefits Solutions brings to our organization. It’s this collaboration among our independent agencies that sets us apart from and above our competition.”

As the newest Partner Firm of UBA, Advantage Benefit Solutions joins a network of employee benefits advisory firms that serve employers of all sizes across the United States, Canada, and Europe. As a combined group, UBA’s annual employee benefit revenues rank it among the top five employee benefit advisory organizations in the U.S.

ABOUT Advantage Benefit Solutions



Advantage Benefit Solutions has a unique approach to serving the small to middle size business market through its exclusive offering of The Benefit Concierge. We approach employee communication, Human Resource Outsourcing, benefit & payroll administration and compliance from an independent perspective. Our competitors view these issues either from a benefit broker or payroll service providers view point. Since we are independent and can plug and play with any system while at the same time offering the latest in neuro linguistic communications, our clients save money while improving employee satisfaction. For more information, visit http://www.ABS-Insurance.com.

ABOUT United Benefit Advisors®



United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit http://www.UBAbenefits.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13948294.htm