Visit Albuquerque Looks Forward to Release of the 2017 Official Visitors Guide

Visit Albuquerque has completed production on its 2017 Official Albuquerque Visitors Guide. The 80-page guide is designed to showcase the wide variety of all there is for visitors and locals to see and do throughout the city, and will available to the public beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Pre-orders of the guide are encouraged and those received before 11:59 p.m. MT on Jan. 4 are automatically entered to win a hot air balloon ride for two with Rainbow Ryders, Inc.

“This guide is packed with those authentic experiences, events and photos of the Albuquerque area offering travelers—and locals—a change of perspective,” said Tania Armenta, President & CEO of Visit Albuquerque. “And the prize awarded to a lucky winner for pre-ordering a guide—the chance to see the city from a hot air balloon—is an added bonus.”

The eye-catching cover features Visit Albuquerque’s new logo and depicts Downtown Albuquerque’s staple, the historic KiMo Theatre—celebrating its 90th anniversary throughout 2017. Features this year include a roundup of top things to do, a uniquely-Albuquerque shopping list and tips for attending the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta® presented by Canon. This is also the second year that Visit Albuquerque has incorporated photos throughout the guide from social media users that included the #PictureABQ hashtag on their images.

Information regarding pickup locations—as well as the interactive version—will be made available once the guide is released to the public.

