Xulon Press Announces The New Release of Grace Urging Readers That Now Is The Time For Salvation

Jacqueline Andeso Fusallah’s new book, GRACE ($20.99, paperback,9781498445351; e-book, $9.99, 9781498445368) explains that God’s truth is for his children to experience His everlasting love and mercy through Christ. Fusallah stresses to readers that when we choose to abandon our analytical perspective of the truth of God’s word, and instead surrender to its precepts, we will experience transformation in our thinking. The disciplines of the Word of God will inspire, enlighten, and strengthen the reader into a spiritual and gradual maturing relationship with our Creator.

“"I hope that by reading about my testimonies, they will realize that every person has seeds of greatness planted within by the Creator. When you break through in your mind, believing you can rise higher and overcome obstacles, then God will unleash the power within that will enable you to go beyond the ordinary into the extraordinary life you were designed to live.

"When life weighs upon us, pushing us down, limiting our thinking, labeling us in negative ways, we have what it takes to overcome and rise above into the fullness of our destinies.”

Jacqueline Andeso Fusallah worked for Trans World Radio for ten years as Secretary to the Project Manager in Kenya, and was a Certified Nurse’s Aide for twelve years in the United Sates. It's with that belief that she can do all things through Christ who strengthens her that she dared to become a writer. She believes that every person has seeds of greatness planted within them by the Creator.

