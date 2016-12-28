99MediaLab Now Provides Comprehensive SEO Services for Plumbers

Plumbers have a lot of competition. 99MediaLab shows plumbers how to stand out and get noticed by using SEO.

99MediaLab (http://www.99medialab.com) the company that boosts business’ brands through design and inbound marketing solutions, is pleased to offer specialized search engine optimization (SEO) services for plumbers.

With years of experience in helping clients from all different industries take their companies to the next level with the power of SEO and branding, 99MediaLab now turns its sights to a very niche market: plumbers. Plumbers typically operate sole enterprises or small businesses with just a few staff. Their costs are high as they need to keep fully stocked vans on the road, and they need to be ready to mobilize at a moment’s notice. While many plumbers have turned to creating websites or to social media to help drum up business, too many do not use the online tools that will help them rise above their many competitors.

This is where 99MediaLab comes in.

Knowing that 97 percent of plumbers’ clients use the Internet when looking for a service, the branding company has created a 14-point e-book to quickly and easily show plumbers the steps they need to take to get noticed online, and to convert their social media and Internet traffic to paying customers. The free SEO for Plumbers guide explains how to: create question-based keywords, set up geo-targets, optimize Google business pages, start a blog and much more.

99MediaLab knows that plumbers failing to take full advantage of the online tools designed to grow their business are missing out on profitable opportunities. Check out 99MediaLab’s SEO for Plumbers guide today, and learn how a plumbing business can go from good to great with a few clicks of the mouse.

About 99MediaLab

99MediaLab LLC is an industry leader in the world of ecommerce website design, internet marketing, app development, print design, ecommerce SEO, and all-around digital marketing. With our Web Design, Development, Marketing and Branding services, we can take your business to the next level. Our teams work together to develop websites that are not only visually compelling, but have the functionality and advanced programming to deliver leads, clients and revenues.

Contact Details:

99MediaLab LLC

1. Fredericksburg Office:

1982 William St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.



Phone: 703-563-2571

2. Fairfax Office:

7314 Little River Turnpike #101, Annandale, VA 22003.



Phone: 703-853-1820

Source: 99MediaLab LLC

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13949472.htm