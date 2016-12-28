Agricultural Innovator Jim Knutzon Joins SCS Global Services in Senior Position

SCS Global Services is pleased to announce that Jim Knutzon has joined its corporate management team as the new Vice President for Special Projects. Mr. Knutzon brings decades of agricultural experience to the position, including pioneering work in sustainable and organic production, product development, food safety, and standards development. He will play a pivotal role in the continued expansion of SCS’s certification, auditing, and testing services.

“Jim is one of the most energetic people I know, with a deep curiosity, a lifelong passion for problem-solving, and the ingenuity to translate insights into action,” said Dr. Stanley Rhodes, SCS President. “Our clients and staff alike will benefit greatly from his expertise.”

Mr. Knutzon recently retired as the first President and CEO of Farm Fresh Direct, LLC, where he has been working since 2000. Under his leadership, Farm Fresh Direct, a coalition of family farms, has grown to become one of the most respected potato providers in the U.S. Potatoes are grown in seven states, and shipped across the country and to Mexico to major retailers and foodservice distributors. During his tenure at Farm Fresh, Knutzon spearheaded many “firsts”, including development of the ready-to-eat baked potato, identification of the most antioxidant-rich purple potatoes, and much more.

Mr. Knutzon started his career in the agricultural chemical business, then transitioned into vegetable farming. In 1979, he co-founded Valley Fresh Distributing, the first major organic vegetable grower/shipper in the United States. In 1988, his organic carrots caught the attention of SCS and Raley’s Supermarket in California, when they were tested and shown to contain exceptional levels of beta-carotene. Mr. Knutzon later joined SCS, and served as Chief Operating Officer for a decade, managing programs in agriculture, forestry, fisheries and life cycle assessment before leaving to take the reins at Farm Fresh Direct. Since that time, he has kept close tabs on the working of SCS’s international certification business, serving as Chairman of the SCS Board of Directors.

“SCS has been at the forefront of the sustainability certification business for over three decades, with services now spanning industry sectors ranging from forestry, mining, and fishing to agricultural production, manufactured goods, and the built environment,” said Mr. Knutzon. “I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves to support the innovative companies and organizations at the heart of these efforts.”

