American Marketing Association Reveals the Top 10 Marketing Stories of 2016

The American Marketing Association (AMA) today unveiled its annual “Year in Review” of top marketing stories of 2016. The list was tabulated through an in-depth analyzation of the most-read articles on Marketing News based on engagement and social activity.

“As journalists, we need to decide daily how to balance what readers need to know and what they want to know,” said Molly Soat, editor-in-chief of Marketing News, AMA’s flagship publication. “It is exciting to see so many people connecting with Marketing News, and making our high-quality content and multimedia storytelling part of their daily reading routine.”

The complete list includes:

1. Marketing Experts Dissect the Outcome of the Presidential Race



Now the presidential race is over, it’s clear in hindsight there were huge marketing stories driving the outcome. Questions surrounding Trump’s victory, Clinton’s defeat and the inaccuracy of the polls provide important case studies to marketers in all fields.

2. The AMA Gold Report: 2016 Top 50 Market Research Firms



The research industry is diversifying and holds potential to triple its value with an expanded mix of products and services incorporating new technology and capabilities, rather than acquiring companies in their own industry. Although the traditional role of insights in organizations is changing, it is a change that provides great opportunity for firms willing to adapt.

3. 7 Big Problems in the Marketing Industry



The AMA unveiled its first intellectual agenda and introduced the 7 Big Problems of marketing. The 7 Big Problems provide critical context to the challenges all marketers face.

4. 10 Brands That Came Back from the Dead



Several discontinued brands have been revived because of the enduring power of their name. The value of a “good” brand is so great that companies routinely go out of their way to acquire and market intellectual properties rights from companies that, in a practical sense, were business failures.

5. Seven Skills You Need to Land a High-Paying Digital Marketing Job



To compete as a candidate for a high-paying digital marketing job, you must have technical SEO skills, including server-side settings, sitemaps and server response codes. SEO, e-mail marketing and social media skills are useless if you don’t back up your technical skills with excellent writing for multiple platforms.

6. 12 Industry Leaders' Insights on Advertising in 2016



Advertising is ever-changing, so top creative minds make predictions on trends for 2016. Savvy marketers are thinking ahead to creative strategies in digital and traditional advertising for the year ahead.

7. Digital Next Practices: Micro-moment Marketing



Micro-moments provide an opportunity to access potential customers nearly 24/7. Knowing what consumers are looking for, before they search, makes companies more accessible.

8. The Future of Cash: Should Marketers Plan for Mobile Payments?



Coffee, doughnuts and quick-service food have all had early mobile payment successes. However, other markets may have a tough time catching up soon due to a lack of infrastructure in the U.S. When mobile marketing reaches its tipping point, marketers could see a huge advantage, especially from customer tracking and data.

9. 16 Essential Career Tips by Top Marketing Professionals



Beginning a marketing career can be challenging if you don’t have a clear plan for what you want to do and how you’re going to achieve it. Most young professionals would benefit greatly from mentorship by career coaches and top business minds.

10. Finding the "Backdoor" to Getting Your Resume in Front of Hiring Managers



Most people who apply for jobs online go through the “front door.” But there are “back doors,” too. With a little time and detective work, you can give yourself an advantage over nearly everyone else who applied.

