Blog Coverage Atento Announced Prepayment of Brazilian Debentures

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Cintas Post-Earnings Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2016 / Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) as the Company announced on December 27, 2016, that it has made a $30.0 million (R$100 million) voluntary principal prepayment towards its Brazilian debentures on December 26, 2016. The leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services in Latin America stated that prepayment reduces the outstanding principal amount of the Brazilian debentures to $155.0 million as of December 26, 2016. The Company also recently received a stable rating outlook from Fitch Ratings. Register with us now for your free membership and blog access at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

One of Atento’s competitors within the Business Services space, Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ: CTAS), reported on December 22, 2016, results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2017 which ended November 30, 2016. AWS will be initiating a research report on Cintas in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its blog coverage on ATTO; touching on CTAS. Get all of our free blog coverage and more by clicking on the link below:

http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=ATTO

http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=CTAS

The Prepayment

Atento stated that the prepayment of the higher-cost Brazilian debentures was made possible by its commitment to disciplined capital allocation and strict working capital management to improve free cash flow before net interest. By prepaying these loans now, the Company will reduce its cash interest expense in fiscal 2017 by $5.8 million pre-tax, or $0.05 per share on an adjusted basis.

Mauricio Montilha, Atento’s Chief Financial Officer, commented:

“As we highlighted during our November earnings call, we expected to prepay $30 million of our Brazilian debentures, in addition to $32.0 million of scheduled principal debt payments during our fiscal fourth quarter. This debt reduction is another positive step in our phased approach to improve our balance sheet and our cost of capital, and to enhance our financial flexibility.”

Fitch Ratings

On December 20, 2016, Fitch Ratings affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Atento Luxco 1 S.A. at ‘BB’ with a Stable Outlook. Fitch also affirmed Atento’s $3000 million senior secured notes at ‘BB’ and Atento Brasil S.A.’s (Atento Brasil) National long-term rating at ‘AA-(bra)’ with a Stable Outlook.

Decreasing Leverage

Fitch forecasts Atento’s net adjusted leverage to remain below 3.0x over the medium term driven mainly by the gradual recovery in EBITDA and modest positive Free Cash Flow. The agency stated that downward trend in rental expenses is positive, leading to a lower level of off-balance-sheet debt. Fitch believes Atento will maintain a robust liquidity over the next three years. In September 2016, the Company’s consolidated readily available cash of USD$178 million comfortably covered its short-term debt of USD$53 million 3.4x. With an undrawn credit facility of EUR50 million, proven access to the debt and equity markets as well as long maturity schedules, the agency believes liquidity will not be an issue for Atento in the foreseeable future.

Stock Performance

On December 27th, 2016, Atento’s stock dropped 2.56%, closing Tuesday’s session at $7.60 on volume of 4.45 thousand shares. The Company’s shares are trading at a PE ratio of 11.38 and currently have a market cap of $550.92 million.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the “Author”) and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the “Reviewer”) represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the “Sponsor”), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you’re a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street

ReleaseID: 451844