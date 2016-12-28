Blog Coverage Panasonic and Tesla Motor Signs Agreement to Start Solar Cell Production at New York Facility

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Blue Bird Post-Earnings Results

One of Tesla Motors’ competitors within the Auto Manufacturers – Major space, Blue Bird Corp. (NASDAQ: BLBD), reported on December 13, 2016, its fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results. AWS will be initiating a research report on Blue Bird in the coming days.

The deal

According to agreed terms, Panasonic will invest in the production facility by way of technology and capital costs and Tesla will offer the use of the factory buildings and infrastructure as well as a long-term purchase commitment for the PV cells and modules produced at the facility. According to news agency Reuters, Panasonic is planning to invest more than 30 billion yen ($256 million) at this facility.

As per the agreement, Panasonic will begin the production of PV cells and modules from mid-2017 at Tesla’s production facility at Buffalo, New York. They have plans to ramp up production to full capacity at the facility, i.e. 1 gigawatts by 2019. The PV cells and modules will be used to produce solar panels in non-solar roof products. Tesla plans to incorporate these in its solar glass tile roofs which it had introduced in October 2016. Once the actual production begins Tesla has plans to incorporate the PV cells and modules for its energy storage products – Powerwall and Powerpack.

Both companies were confident that the manufacturing facility at Buffalo would contribute positively towards creation of new jobs in the near future. Tesla reiterated SolarCity’s commitment to create over 1,400 jobs in Buffalo, out of these more than 500 are manufacturing jobs.

The Buffalo Factory

The $900 million Buffalo factory was started by SolarCity and was financed by New York State by way of incentives of over $750 million. It is spread over an area of 1.2 million square feet and has the capacity to manufacture 10,000 solar panels a day, or one gigawatt of solar capacity in a year. The factory construction was delayed due to cash crunch faced by SolarCity. However, since the acquisition by Tesla, the facility is back on track. Once the factory is fully functional it will be the largest solar manufacturing plant in North America and one of the biggest in the world.

Background

Panasonic and Tesla had signed a non-binding letter of intent in October 2016 outlining most of the details of the partnership. Only the financial details were not mentioned at that time. The deal also hinged on Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity. Tesla had acquired SolarCity for $2.6 billion and finally received shareholders’ approval in November 2016.

Panasonic and Tesla have a long-term relationship, which is moving from strength to strength. Panasonic is supplying batteries for Tesla’s upcoming Model 3, the Company’s first mass-market car. Panasonic is also the exclusive supplier of batteries to Tesla’s Model S and Model X cars. Both companies have also partnered for Tesla’s $5 billion Gigafactory near Reno, Nevada, which will manufacture lithium-ion batteries for electric cars and for energy storage products.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, the stock closed the trading session at $219.53, climbing 2.90% from its previous closing price of $213.34. A total volume of 5.91 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 4.23 million shares. Tesla Motors’ stock price advanced 6.67% in the past three months, 8.79% in the six months. The stock currently has a market cap of $34.55 billion.

