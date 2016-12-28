Bluetick to Exhibit at the 2017 Well Site Automation Conference

The technology company will discuss the latest in well site automation technology at the conference on Jan. 24-25.

Bluetick invites attendees of the 2017 Well Site Automation Conference to view their exhibit and network with other oil and gas professionals. The conference will be held Jan. 24-25 at The Westin Galleria Houston at 5060 W. Alabama St. in Houston, TX. Attendees can hear Bluetick and other dynamic speakers discuss the latest in well site automation.

The conference will explore and discuss applying new technologies and innovations in SCADA systems and real-time remote communications monitoring and control to optimize well efficiencies, maximizing production and uptime in the fields!

Bluetick provides Remote Monitoring and Control (RMC) solutions for E&P field operations. Their vision is to deliver solutions with measurable value and unwavering support to their customers. Bluetick’s Remote Monitoring and Control software platform helps operators optimize oil and gas production, enhance compliance and safety, and improve workforce efficiency.

Key Benefits



Report Production and EPA Data using Bluetick's configurable reports and trends

Avoid risk of costly spills with Remote shut-in

Prevent production loss and extend equipment life through monitoring and analysis

Improve response time to critical field issues using SMS alerts, voice callouts and emails

Leverage existing hardware to minimize Capital Expenditures (CAPEX)

Reduce IT infrastructure costs with Bluetick's hosted solution

Build confidence in field operations through Reliable and Consistent real-time data

Assess field information 24/7 from anywhere in the world

About the Company:



Bluetick Inc. provides remote monitoring and control automation solutions to the midstream and upstream oil and gas marketplace. Bluetick’s Remote Monitoring and Control (RMC) system solutions helps operators optimize oil and gas production, enhance environmental compliance and safety, and increase workforce performance. Bluetick’s Land Management System (LMS) software automates the entire lifecycle of permit, lease, and ROW acquisition projects, including land records administration and complete GIS mapping interface. For more information please visit our website http://www.bluetickinc.com.

