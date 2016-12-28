BookBuddy 8.0.0 Raises Book Management Productivity Bar

BookBuddy 8.0.0 finally giving iPad owners access to true multitasking experience taking their productivity to the next level.

Herzliya, Israel — (SBWIRE) — 12/28/2016 — Kimico Ltd., a leading provider of high quality apps for iOS devices, has announced the release and immediate availability of BookBuddy 8.0.0, a major update for the leading book management app for iOS devices. BookBuddy 8.0.0 is finally giving iPad owners access to true multitasking experience taking their productivity to the next level.

BookBuddy now supports the iOS "Slide Over" and "Split View" multitasking features. "Slide Over" allows users to briefly swipe in another app for small tasks like checking Twitter or jotting down notes, though only one app can be controlled at a time.

"Split View" allows two apps to run side-by-side, but works only on more recent hardware including the iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4, and 9.7- and 12.9-inch models of the iPad Pro. With "Split View" feature enabled, users can manage their book library while running another app at the same time on the other side on the tablet's screen.

"Multitasking isn't just a new feature – it will change the way people work, make them more productive and more creative," said Yoash Adato, the founder and president of Kimico, Ltd. "We're extremely excited to see how this will improve our customers' workflow on the iPad."

Pricing and Availability:

BookBuddy 8.0.0 is Free (with in-app purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store.

About Kimico

Based in Herzeliya, Israel, Yoash Adato founded Kimico in 2010. Kimico is a software development company focused on bringing state-of-the-art applications to iPhone and iPod touch. The company's main goal is to create high-quality applications that will enrich lifestyles and improve productivity while being easy and fun to use. Copyright (C) 2010-2016 Kimico Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

