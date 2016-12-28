Carlos Caceres, Former CCO of Digicel Group, Joins Kirusa Advisory Board

To advise Kirusa on market strategies, with a multifaceted career for over 12 years in telecom companies across Latin America, Africa, and Europe.

Kirusa, a global leader in telecom and social media solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Caceres to its advisory board.

Carlos Caceres has had a multifaceted career for over 12 years in telecom companies across Latin America, Africa, and Europe. He is currently the President of Markest, USA. Prior to this, he held positions in Caribbean and Central America region as CCO and COO of Digicel Group, and CEO of Digicel Haiti. He has worked in Africa and Latin America for Millicom in many positions such as CEO and COO of Tigo Ghana, CCO of Tigo Senegal, Regional Go-to-market manager for Latam, and marketing positions in Tigo Paraguay.

Carlos says, “I am passionate about telecom and associated with it over the last 12 years. As part of Kirusa’s advisory board, I will have the privilege to work with a group of innovative and driven executives. I have been familiar with Kirusa since my stint in Africa, and their effectual growth and influence in the emerging markets is highly commendable. It is Kirusa’s work ethic that appeals to me; I am honored to join their leadership team with an objective to help shape the company’s future with my ideas.”

He further added, “Latin America can prove to be a major territory for Kirusa, given the region’s fast growing telecom sector. With the right product strategy and market execution, there is space to roll out innovative mobile solutions for the consumers and the same can drive incremental ARPU for telecom carriers in the region.”

“We are delighted and fortunate to have Carlos Caceres on our advisory board,” says Dr. Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder, and CEO of Kirusa. He further added, “His diverse experiences in Telecom will go a long way in helping us tackle specific challenges in the market. We are looking forward to his vision and invaluable advice.”

He holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from the University of Illinois and BA Degrees in Economics and Political Science from the University of Kansas. He has also attended the GMP program at Harvard Business School.

About Kirusa



Kirusa is a global leader in providing telecom & social media solutions that enable customers to have a voice and connect seamlessly. Kirusa’s solutions include InstaVoice®, InstaVoice Celeb™, InstaVoice Sports™, InstaVoice Ring™, myGenie™ & a host of mobile marketing solutions, which are offered in partnership with over 40 mobile carriers in Africa, India, LatAm, and the Middle East, as well as via the app stores for iOS, Android & Windows. Kirusa solutions are built on its patented technology and its highly reliable, scalable multimodal & cloud platforms, which manage over 2.5 billion calls/messages a month. Kirusa solutions are being used by over 100 Million mobile users in four continents every month. Kirusa has been recognized as one of Top 20 most promising technology companies by Silicon India and one of Top 25 emerging technology companies by Smart Techie magazine. The InstaVoice app won first prize at NJTC Mobile Apps Forum. Informa selected InstaVoice as a finalist for the Best App in Africa. Headquartered in New Jersey and led by an experienced team of wireless telecom executives and technologists, Kirusa has offices in four continents. InstaVoice is a US registered trademark of Kirusa, Inc. For more information, visit: http://www.kirusa.com

For Kirusa



Alchemy Corporate Communications



Anju Thakral Makin



Tel: +1-973-536-2652



E-mail：anju_makin(at)alchemycc(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13949721.htm