Charlotte Business Journal Names Command Partners the Tenth Fastest Growing Private Company in Charlotte, North Carolina

Command Partners was recognized as one of the top fastest growing companies in Charlotte for the second consecutive year

The Charlotte Business Journal recognized Command Partners earlier this month as one of the fastest growing private companies in the area. Command Partners, a digital marketing agency headquartered in the Queen City, opened for business in 2011 and has nearly quadrupled in size over the past five years. The agency announced a merger with another local firm, Enventys, this past month as well. Together, as Enventys Partners, the two teams will be able to provide turnkey services for businesses and entrepreneurs looking to patent, prototype, develop, crowdfund and market their big ideas.

“We’re excited to be recognized by the Charlotte Business Journal again. Our clients come from all over the world and our recent merger with Enventys broadens the opportunities for us exponentially,” said Command Partners President Roy Morejon. “Our team is doing something great here. To be recognized for our hard work and accomplishments really pushes us to take the lead and help entrepreneurs turn ideas into realities.”

Command Partners, which is the first full-service marketing agency to specialize in crowdfunding, recently created and managed a million dollar Kickstarter campaign for their client, Polygons. Collectively, the team has helped raise over $100 million for their clients on a variety of funding platforms and has secured coverage for their clients in internationally-recognized outlets including The Today Show, Business Insider, Inc., Forbes, Entrepreneur, CNET, TIME, Sports Illustrated, Engadget, Good Morning America and Buzzfeed.

As a Google Partner, Command Partners has hosted several meetups for business and creative professionals in Charlotte. The team has also worked hard to develop and maintain relationships with local colleges and universities to help expose students to the field of entrepreneurship. Individuals interested in learning more about Command Partners are encouraged to visit http://www.commandpartners.com.

About Command Partners



Command Partners is a leading, award-winning digital marketing agency that serves clients across the globe and focuses on driving online visibility and lead generation through public relations, social media marketing, search engine optimization and strategic advisory services for startups. Command Partners has received local recognition from the Charlotte Business Journal and also global recognition from Hubspot, where it was named one of the top marketing agencies for startups. The agency was one of the first to enter the crowdfunding sphere and has raised over $100 million for their clients. Command Partners also produces and manages Art of the Kickstart, the leading crowdfunding podcast. To learn more about the company's results-driven marketing strategies, call 704-910-5727 or visit http://www.commandpartners.com.

