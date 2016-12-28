Cleveland Franchisor Seeks to Expand in Region With Local Entrepreneurs

Business service franchise sees growth opportunity in Cleveland for 2017.

Cleveland, OH had quite a year in 2016. From the Cavaliers long overdue championship title, the Republican National Convention and the Indians epic battle in the World Series – the city was on world and national news seemingly daily. Yet, despite the celebratory atmosphere, job growth in Cleveland has been slower than the national average showing only .25% over the past 12 months according to Sperling’s Best Places. However, with these two different stories in mind, a new narrative of Cleveland is being written and local franchising company Stratus Building Solutions wants to be a part of it.

Long known is the withdrawing number of manufacturing jobs in the metro area, the local industry has seen a shift toward a service based economy in its amounting fame as a cultural, educational and sports franchise hub. Stratus Building Solutions of Cleveland, the regional franchisor representing the international franchising company is looking to bring this new shift straight to those individuals looking for their next opportunity in the changing economy.

Stratus Building Solutions is offering a large number franchise opportunities in the territory; franchisees provide their business customers with the industry leading green commercial janitorial services utilizing a proven business model. The Cleveland Regional Master Franchise headquarters owned by Tim Tilton and Tom Grassi is ready and able to deliver assistance to new franchisees in the region with a large variety of franchisee support systems; providing a secure entrepreneurial opportunity to the citizens of Cleveland looking to be at the forefront of the changing economic climate.

