Discount Enterprises Announces New Price Match Request Feature for DEGuns.net

Discount Enterprises offers price matching for select firearms and parts sold on deguns.net.

Discount Enterprises revealed a new Price Match Request feature on their website, deguns.net, in mid-December. The new feature is available for a large portion of Discount Enterprises’ online product selection and it makes it possible for customers to easily submit reduced price requests for firearms and other parts offered on deguns.net.

“DEGuns is dedicated to delivering high quality firearms, parts, and other products to our customers at the absolute best prices possible,” said Derek Broman, CEO and owner of Discount Enterprises. “That’s precisely why we decided to add the new Price Match Request feature to our website. Our main prerogative at DEGuns is keeping our customers satisfied and coming back to us in the future; therefore, if our customers can find better prices elsewhere for the same products offered on our site, then we are more than willing to match those prices.”

Customers can know if the Price Match Request feature applies to specific products by looking for the ‘Price Match Request’ button on the product pages throughout deguns.net. After clicking the button, a pop-up box will appear and the customer will be prompted to enter the price they want, in addition to the location of where the requested price was seen.

Next, 1 of 3 things will happen: DEGuns accepts the requested price and the item is added to the shopping cart automatically; DEGuns rejects the requested price; or, if the requested price is within $50 of an adequate price, but is not accepted, then DEGuns will show the lowest possible price for the item and the customer can accept or reject the suggested price.

To use the Price Match Request feature, customers must be registered users of deguns.net and customers may only submit up to 5 price match requests within 30-minute time periods.

Contact Derek Broman for more information about Discount Enterprises’ new Price Match Request feature.

Contact Information:

Derek Broman



CEO and Owner of Discount Enterprises



3101 O Street



Lincoln, Nebraska 68510



402-875-6500



https://www.deguns.net/





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13945365.htm