Dr. Mustafa H. Alibhai Joins Surgical Group of North Texas

Mustafa Alibhai, MD joins the Surgical Group of North Texas, providing patient centered care to patients, especially those seeking medical and surgical weight loss. His training in minimally invasive bariatric surgery along with his past roles in medical education and research make him impressively qualified to help patients attain a sustained healthier lifestyle and higher quality of life.

Surgical Group of North Texas is excited to announce that Dr. Mustafa H. Alibhai has joined their team of exceptional surgeons. Dr. Alibhai adds to the practice’s already impressive skill set of minimally invasive techniques, such as robotic, laparoscopic, endoscopic surgery, and incisionless surgery.

Dr. Sina Matin, one of the founders of Surgical Group of North Texas, stated, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Alibhai in our practice because of his commitment to high quality, safe surgical care. His advanced surgical expertise enables us to offer more options to our patients.”

Dr. Alibhai’s primary interest is enabling obese patients achieve a healthy life through both medical and surgical weight loss. He is well versed in surgical options including sleeve gastrectomy, gastric banding, gastric bypass, endoscopic incisionless surgery, and more complex operations, such as biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch. He believes in helping patients make the transition to a healthier lifestyle through sustained weight loss, which is the key to improved health and a higher quality of life for patients and their families.

In addition to weight loss surgery, Dr. Alibhai ’s areas of interest include the full spectrum of general surgery, treating benign and malignant conditions of the esophagus, stomach, and intestines, hiatal hernias, ulcer disease, and hernias of the abdominal wall.

Dr. Mustafa Alibhai grew up in West Texas and attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas for undergraduate studies. He received his medical degree and General Surgery training at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Afterwards, he completed advanced surgical training at the Bariatric Medical Institute of Texas in San Antonio. Dr. Alibhai then served as Assistant Professor of Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UT Houston, taking an active role in medical education and research.

# # #

About Surgical Group of North Texas



The Surgical Group of North Texas (SurgicalGroupNT.com) is an independent general surgery practice with eight surgeons who have provided high quality surgical care since 1991. They specialize in advanced hernia repair, bariatric surgery, breast cancer, incisionless reflux surgery, oncologic surgery, vein surgery, and minimally invasive advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgery. They practice at multiple locations, including hospitals affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Health, Texas Health Resources, HCA, Methodist, and other local hospitals.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13948681.htm