Drs. Steven White and Brad Haines, Trusted Dentists, Now Accept New Patients for Soothing Sedation Dentistry in Cornelius, NC

Patients who forgo visiting the dentist due to dental fear can now turn to Drs. Steven White and Brad Haines at White and Haines Advanced Dentistry for treatment using sedation dentistry in Cornelius, NC. The doctors are now accepting new patients for sedation dentistry, with or without a referral.

Drs. Steven White and Brad Haines, experienced general dentists with White and Haines Advanced Dentistry, are now pleased to offer relaxing sedation dentistry in Cornelius, NC, for new patients, with or without a referral. The doctors understand that many situations call for the use of sedation dentistry, including fear of the dentist, or dental anxiety. With the help of sedation, patients can overcome their fears and receive the treatment that they need in order to maintain proper oral health.

Dental anxiety and dental fear are very common conditions that affect millions of Americans. It can be characterized by a deep anxiety considering dental treatment or while in a dental office. For some patients, however, their anxiety is more mild and may not be an issue until certain steps of the treatment process, such as drilling. In each of these situations, sedation dentistry in Cornelius, NC is often a beneficial solution. Drs. White and Haines can give patients a customized level of sedation so they are comfortable during their procedures.

Although Drs. White and Haines strive to offer the most minimally-invasive and cutting-edge techniques, sedation dentistry is also effective for more extensive procedures offered at White and Haines Advanced Dentistry, including dental implants, full mouth reconstructions and root canals. This ensures that patients are comfortable during treatment and receive the care they need.

Patients should never forgo treatment due to fear. Those who would like to receive care from a dentist using sedation are invited to contact Drs. White and Haines’ office to schedule an appointment by calling 704-896-9535.

About the Practice

White and Haines Advanced Dentistry is a general dental practice offering personalized dental care to patients in Cornelius, NC. Dr. Steven White offers more than 20 years of experience in general and cosmetic dentistry and has served as a mentor at the Nash Institute for Dental Learning and an instructor with the Advanced Aesthetics Program. Dr. Brad Haines was named a Top 40 Dentist Under 40 in Incisal Edge Magazine and brings more than a decade of experience in general and cosmetic dentistry. Drs. White and Haines strive to understand each patient’s unique set of goals to help them reach a healthy smile and they are members of the American Dental Association, Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation and Charlotte Dental Society, among many others. To learn more about Drs. White or Haines or the services they offer at their practice, please visit their website at http://www.drswhiteandhaines.com or call (704) 896-9535 to schedule an appointment.

