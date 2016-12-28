DubaiCurtains.me Launches in Dubai Offering Free Electric Curtain or Blind Upgrades

Dubai, UAE — (SBWIRE) — 12/27/2016 — DubaiCurtains.me has launched its new service of fitted curtains and blinds in Dubai United Arb Emirates. As part of the launch the company is offering customers free upgrades to automatic blinds or curtains. DubaiCurtains.me has a wide range of fabrics imported from Italy, UK, USA, India and even China the company has over 1,000 fabric choices to renovate your home or office.

Dubai Curtains offers free onsite visits and sales technicians will bring a huge selection of fabrics for the customer to select onsite. Everything is done in a single visit including measuring and pricing. Not to mention the free upgrade to motorized curtains which would normally cost thousands of dirhams is completely free.

"Offering customers, a free upgrade to electric curtains or Dubai blinds is a sales strategy the company has adopted to attract new customers," said Sam Adams, Operations Director.

DubaiCurtains.me is not just setting up to renovate your home or office they have a full dedicated sales team providing solutions for hotels and commercial enterprises such as nightclubs, bars and restaurants. "We offer a wide range of fire proof curtain and blind fabrics for hotels, bars any customer who wishes to install fire proof fabrics", Sam Adams added. DubaiCurtains.me prices range from 55AED per square meter up to 3000AED per square meter the fabric making all the difference in the the price

About DubaiCurtains.me

DubaiCurtains.me is an branch of a UK based company offer over 1000 fabric choices including fireproof fabrics for home, office and commercial enterprises.

For more information please contact hello@DubaiCurtains.me, http://www.DubaiCurtains.me

Contact:

Sam Adams, Operations Director

Address: Office 307, Tiffany Tower, Jumeriah Lake Towers, Dubai. UAE

Phone: 0505577774389

Email: hello@dubaicurtains.me

Website: www.dubaicurtains.me

