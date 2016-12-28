EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2016 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Dynavax Technologies Corporation (“Dynavax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DVAX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between March 10, 2014 and November 11, 2016 inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period are encouraged to contact the firm in advance of the January 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, Dynavax made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the phase 3 HBV-23 trial for the Company’s lead vaccine product HEPLISAV-B was not designed in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s concerns and issues; that the Company failed to provide sufficient information to the FDA in its Revised Biologics License Application for the drug; that Dynavax’s resources will not be sufficient for the Company to advance the HEPLISAV-B program on its own; and that as a result of the above, the Company’s financial statements and statements about its business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 14, 2016, Dynavax announced that it received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requesting additional information on the Company’s HEPLISAV-B product in connection with its Biologics License Application. When this information was released to the public, the value of Dynavax dropped, causing investors serious harm.

