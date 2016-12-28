Honest Plumbing Now Offering Services to Convert Houses on Septic Systems to the Main Sewer Line in Los Angeles

Honest Plumbing & Rooter, Inc. can convert septic systems to the main sewer line in Los Angeles.

Honest Plumbing & Rooter, Inc. (honestplumbing.net/) can now convert homes with septic systems to the main sewer line in Los Angeles.

Many Americans in urban centers prefer the convenience of being connected to the main sewer line. Septic systems are not as robust as the main line, and the homeowner is responsible for the septic’s installation and ongoing maintenance. For a long time, homeowners that bought houses with septic systems had few options, but now, homeowners in Los Angeles can call on Honest Plumbing to be quickly and securely connected to the main line.

“After converting a couple houses in Los Angeles, including a house with an older septic system that was backed up and causing a ‘sewage flood’, we realized how many more people wanted this service,” say owners Ben and Deana Garcia. “This service is becoming more and more popular for us because of the care we take with each property. We trench carefully to avoid damaging sprinkler systems, neatly pile dirt on plastic barriers to protect lawns, ensure proper slope by taking several measurements as the project progresses, put in extra hours if required to make sure homeowners get their lawn and sewer system back as quickly as possible. Our jobs are efficient, neat, tidy and always keep the homeowner’s needs and property in mind.”

Honest Plumbing’s family-run business with more than 24 years of experience offers this and other plumbing services in all of Los Angeles County, including Burbank, Silverlake, Highland Park, Eagle Rock, Hollywood Hills, Pasadena, La Canada, Arcadia, Altadena, Glendale, Studio City, North Hollywood, Los Feliz, Atwater Village, Woodland Hills, Canoga Park, Sunland, Tujunga, Sylmar, Granada Hills, Northridge, Sherman Oaks, and the entire San Fernando Valley.

About Honest Plumbing

Family owned and operated for over 24 years, Honest Plumbing & Rooter, Inc. services the Los Angeles area with prompt, reliable, fast and efficient service. We specialize in water pipes, gas pipes, relining, trenchless pipe replacement, septic tank conversions, and more. Honest Plumbing is on hand emergencies such as pipe bursts, and is also the specialists for bathroom plumbing upgrades. Contact us 24/7 for the best plumbing services in Los Angeles.

Contact Details:

Honest Plumbing & Rooter



36 E. Magnolia



Burbank, California

Phone: (818) 840-8842

