Imagination Playground Extends Build-A-Thon Contest Deadline

Amidst a frenzy of recent submissions to their annual Build-A-Thon, Imagination Playground, LLC announced today the 2016 contest deadline will be extended through March 31, 2017. The extension is in response to thousands of schools and family centers who’ve requested more time for children to enter during winter and spring breaks.

The surge of new entries and extension requests came after viral sharing of submission images created increased awareness of the contest on social media. Recent entries represent a wide variety of creative builds, including race cars, animals, castles, forts, and abstract art.

Imagination Playground President and CEO Dave Krishock said, “Our Build-A-Thon contest offers kids who might not regularly engage in creative play the chance to experience it. Looking at their faces in the images they submit, you can really see a sense of accomplishment and pride. Of course we’re happy to extend our deadline to give more kids a chance to participate.”

Now in its second year, Imagination Playground’s annual Build-A-Thon encourages kids to create with Imagination Playground Big Blue Blocks, and enter their builds to win prizes. Kids 2-10 can build at any of Imagination Playground’s Partner in Play locations, or, by using Imagination Playground’s 3D Builder app.

The 2016 prize pool features a Grand Prize of an all-expense-paid trip to build at the Imagination Playground Park in New York City and a 105-piece set of Imagination Playground Big Blue Blocks. There are 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes for both digital and physical builds—over 500 winners in all. Builders can win for themselves or support their favorite school or family center by nominating them to receive the Imagination Playground they are awarded.

Children are invited to submit photos of as many physical builds or app screen designs as they like, between now through the new contest deadline of March 31, 2017.

Participants are also encouraged to share their builds with imagination on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For more information about Build-A-Thon, physical build locations, download the 3D Builder Mobile app, and to submit an entry, visit

http://www.imaginationplayground.com/promotions/build-a-thon

About Imagination Playground

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual, social, physical and emotional development. Created by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell Group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build, and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums—and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, family centers, children’s hospitals, hotels, public parks and more—in North America and over 60 countries overseas. For more information, visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com





