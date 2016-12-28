Innovative Food Scale Invented by InventHelp Client (BMA-4765)

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp is submitting the MAX YIELD SCALE to applicable companies for their review.

When a retail customer orders fish, meat, cheese or other premium food stuff by a specific weight, the counterperson must estimate where to make the cut from a larger piece. This often results in wasted product, smaller scale or an annoyed customer who accepts more than they wanted.

An inventor from Holliston, Mass., has invented the patent-pending MAX YIELD SCALE, a modified retail food scale that helps food retailers cut the exact desired piece, by weight, of fish, meat, cheese or other premium food products. "I was inspired by my frustration with fish retailers' regular inability to cut me a piece of fish at the weight I requested," said the inventor. "I'd ask for .75 pound of salmon and get a .65 or .97 pound cut, but rarely the weight I wanted." MAX YIELD SCALE's unique design will help improve customer satisfaction and prevent unnecessary waste.



The design is straightforward, making it easy to use.

