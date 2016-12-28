InventHelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device for Bleeding Hydraulic Brake Systems (AVZ-1469)

Based in Pittsburgh, Pa., InventHelp is submitting the EZ BLEEDER to companies for their possible review.

"I came up with this idea in order to make it easier to bleed hydraulic brake systems when nobody is available to provide assistance," said an inventor from Paso Robles, Calif. "My invention works with all ABS systems and is effective. It also works with hydraulic clutch systems."

He developed the EZ BLEEDER to enable the user to bleed brake lines without the assistance of a second person. The tool saves time and effort on brake jobs and fluid flushes. It eliminates the need to ask someone else to lend a helping hand. The device makes the job easier for one-person operations. Additionally, it works with all ABS systems, and it is also usable with hydraulic clutch systems.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



