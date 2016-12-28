InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Safety System (CBA-3051)

InventHelp, founded in Pittsburgh in 1984, is submitting SAVES LIVES to appropriate companies in the hopes of their good faith review.

"Texting and driving is a very dangerous trend that state governments are addressing universally," said an inventor from Bennettsville, S.C. "As a solution to this growing problem, I came up with this safety system to stop drivers from using their phones while behind the wheel."

She developed the SAVES LIVES to prevent the driver from operating a phone while the vehicle is in operation. The unit ensures that the driver is concentrating on the road ahead. It minimizes distractions that interfere with navigation. The invention is designed to enhance roadway safety, as it minimizes the risk of collisions. Additionally, the system is adaptable for use with both new and existing vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



