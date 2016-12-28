InventHelp Inventor Develops Comforting Shaving Cream for Sensitive Skin (BRK-2216)

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp is submitting the PLATINUM SMOOTH SHAVING CREAM to companies for their consideration.

"My job requires me to have a clean-cut appearance, which means I need to shave my face on a daily basis," said an inventor from Harpersville, Ala. "I kept getting razor bumps that would get infected and become sores. This shave cream would keep my skin safe and healthy."

He developed the PLATINUM SMOOTH SHAVING CREAM to significantly decrease the bumps and discomfort caused by shaving. The formula reduces skin irritation and promotes a clean-cut appearance. The cream makes it easier on the skin to shave on a daily basis. It prevents the formation of infections and sores. All of this offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-BRK-2216, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



