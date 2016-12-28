Leawo Continues Its 2016 Christmas Celebration by Offering DVD Ripper as Christmas Giveaway

Leawo’s second phase of 2016 Christmas Celebration began as scheduled on Dec. 23, 2016. Leawo DVD Ripper is offered as Christmas giveaway before Jan. 2, 2017. Originally priced at $29.95, the program becomes totally free during the second phase.

Originally priced at $29.95, Leawo DVD Ripper are offered free of charge as a Christmas giveaway. Designed with an easy-to-use interface, Leawo DVD Ripper is easy to operate. As a professional DVD ripping program, the program could rip DVD and convert DVD to video in 180+ video formats including MP4, WMV, MKV, FLV, and F4V. The DVD contents acceptable for input include DVD disc, DVD folder, and DVD ISO image file. Before DVD ripping and converting, the program allows people to freely edit source DVD content, including video size cropping, video length trimming, video effect adjusting, video watermark adding, and 3D video creating, and empowers people to adjust detailed video and audio parameters, including video codec, quality, bit rate, frame rate, aspect ratio, channel, audio codec, resolution, etc. Moreover, subtitles and audio tracks selection for keeping in the output converted result is available.

The Christmas giveaway is not only applicable to Windows users but also Mac users. The Windows version is compatible with all Windows operating system (Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10) while the Mac counterpart functions well on Mac OS X 10.6 or later.

The giveaway is for one-year version only. The lifetime version does not enjoy the special Christmas discount. Other special Christmas offers discounted ranging from 40% to 70% are also limited to one-year version, while lifetime version is still charged at the original price. Those special offers include Leawo Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, TunesCopy, Prof. Media, Video Converter Ultimate, etc. Most of those offers are available in two versions, Windows version and Mac version. Some of them are offered in one only, either Windows or Mac.

During Leawo's 2016 Christmas Celebration, Leawo Software cooperates with its associating partners by offering more than 10 piece of software as free 2016 Christmas gifts. Those 10+ programs from Leawo's partners are totally free of charge for those who purchase any least one Leawo Software product during the celebration.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform.

For more details about Leawo 2016 Christmas Celebration, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/special-offer/.

