Leawo Offers 40% Discount for Blu-Ray to MKV Converter and Free Gifts in Its 2016 Christmas Campaign

Leawo continues its annual Christmas Celebration by offering special Christmas offers and free Christmas gifts. The celebration lasts from Dec. 13, 2016 to Jan. 12, 2017. Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter is deducted 40% as a special Christmas offer.

Shenzhen, Guangdong — (SBWIRE) — 12/27/2016 — 2016 Christmas is just several days away. To thank people's continuing support in the year of 2016, Leawo Software, a Chinese mainland software giant, launches 2016 Christmas Celebration campaign by offering many special Christmas offers and free Christmas gifts. Weeks ago, Leawo Software just rolled out the newest version of Blu-ray to MKV Converter with a newly-designed UI and many improved features added. From Dec. 13, 2016 to Jan. 12, 2017, Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter is available at $20.97 only, 40% off its original price $34.95. Not only special Christmas offers, but also free Christmas gifts like Leawo iTransfer giveaway, and 10 + software gifts from Leawo's partners are provided.

The newest version of Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter is designed with a new user interface, better known as UI. Compared to the UI of the previous version, the new one is much user-friendlier. New features are added: input support for ISO image file, three file-loading modes, subtitle and audio track selection for previewing, 1:1 converting Blu-ray to MKV without quality loss.

With Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter, people can 1:1 convert Blu-ray/DVD content to MKV video format. Blu-ray/DVD disc, folder, and ISO image file are all accepted by this professional Blu-ray to MKV ripping program. All original subtitles and audio tracks can be preserved in the output MKV file. With advanced disc reading and decrypting technology, Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter could fast read, decrypt and load Blu-ray/DVD content for converting. It is 6 times faster than similar Blu-ray to MKV converter software in loading and converting Blu-ray/DVD content.

Both Windows version and Mac version of Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter enjoy the special Christmas discount of 40% before Jan. 12, 2017. Originally priced at $34.95, Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter costs only $20.97 during Leawo 2016 Christmas Celebration. Please take note that the special offer only applies to one-year version, while lifetime version is still charged at its original price.

In addition to many special Christmas offers, many other software programs are provided free of charge as free 2016 Christmas gifts. Leawo iTransfer was given out during Dec. 13 to Dec. 22, 2016, and Leawo DVD Ripper is offered as Christmas giveaway from Dec. 23, 2016 to Jan. 2, 2017. According to Leawo Software, another one giveaway will be provided after Jan. 2, 2017, but the exact name remains unknown. Moreover, 10+ piece of software from Leawo's partners are freely provided, including SecureAPlus Premium, FLDraw Interactive Image Creator, and so on.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform.

For more details about Leawo 2016 Christmas Celebration, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/special-offer/.

